After Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Surges -479.71% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.51% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the IKT share is $11.80, that puts it down -470.05 from that peak though still a striking 15.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.74. The company’s market capitalization is $54.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 629.76K shares over the past three months.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IKT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) registered a 1.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.51% in intraday trading to $2.07 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by 1.49% in 30 days. The short interest in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) is 62340.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 82.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, IKT is trading at a discount of -479.71% off the target high and -479.71% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300k by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 43.30% in 2021.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 21.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.43%, with the float percentage being 15.76%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18800.0 shares, is of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 100000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50000.0, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.