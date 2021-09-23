After A 8.70% Jump In The Last Week, Does Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -31.68% or -$15.82. The 52-week high for the NOTV share is $50.33, that puts it down -47.55 from that peak though still a striking 86.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.61. The company’s market capitalization is $502.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 100.77K shares over the past three months.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NOTV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) registered a -31.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -31.68% in intraday trading to $34.11 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.70%, and it has moved by 30.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 604.75%. The short interest in Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.50, which implies an increase of 28.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, NOTV is trading at a discount of -67.11% off the target high and -11.4% off the low.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inotiv Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) shares have gone up 85.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.71% against 18.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.47 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.68 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.77 million and $15.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.10% and then jump by 93.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.40%. While earnings are projected to return -467.40% in 2021.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Inotiv Inc. insiders own 37.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.54%, with the float percentage being 71.28%. Next Century Growth Investors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 4.59% of all shares), a total value of $19.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $4.93 million.