After A -3.92% Drop In The Last Week, Does AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.81% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the POWW share is $10.37, that puts it down -61.28 from that peak though still a striking 69.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $736.09M, and the average trade volume was 2.78 million shares over the past three months.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. POWW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

AMMO Inc. (POWW) registered a 4.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.81% in intraday trading to $6.43 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.92%, and it has moved by -18.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 158.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 44.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, POWW is trading at a discount of -86.63% off the target high and -71.07% off the low.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AMMO Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AMMO Inc. (POWW) shares have gone up 5.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 500.00% against 32.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 247.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.65 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.01 million and $16.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 337.90% and then jump by 258.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -55.90%. While earnings are projected to return 8.40% in 2021.

POWW Dividends

AMMO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

AMMO Inc. insiders own 24.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.23%, with the float percentage being 37.21%. Hood River Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 10.40% of all shares), a total value of $51.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMMO Inc. (POWW) shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $10.05 million.