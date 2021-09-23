A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG)

During the last session, Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s traded shares were 6.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.74% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PROG share is $9.56, that puts it down -962.22 from that peak though still a striking 26.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $109.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.10 million shares over the past three months.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Progenity Inc. (PROG) registered a -1.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.74% in intraday trading to $0.90 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.31%, and it has moved by 19.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.10%. The short interest in Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.45 day(s) to cover.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.60% this quarter and then jump 84.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.1 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.73 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.94 million and $14.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -72.60% and then drop by -52.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -38.30% in 2021.

PROG Dividends

Progenity Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

Progenity Inc. insiders own 19.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.63%, with the float percentage being 86.28%. Athyrium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 36.4 million shares (or 45.84% of all shares), a total value of $129.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.6 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Progenity Inc. (PROG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.47 million.