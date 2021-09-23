A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ)

During the last session, Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s traded shares were 3.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.68% or $1.52. The 52-week high for the EEIQ share is $35.20, that puts it down -343.32 from that peak though still a striking 63.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.91. The company’s market capitalization is $86.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 870.33K shares over the past three months.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) registered a 23.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.68% in intraday trading to $7.94 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.73%, and it has moved by 152.06% in 30 days. The short interest in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) is 27100.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.22 million by the end of Mar 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -50.80% in 2021.

EEIQ Dividends

Elite Education Group International Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Elite Education Group International Limited insiders own 81.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.59%, with the float percentage being 3.15%. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45475.0 shares (or 0.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4375.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $54687.0.