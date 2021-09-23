A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG), As It Continued To Rise 19.75% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.01% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the AEG share is $5.11, that puts it down -6.9 from that peak though still a striking 51.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $10.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. AEG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Aegon N.V. (AEG) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $4.78 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.86%, and it has moved by -4.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 99.58%. The short interest in Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is 1.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.97, which implies an increase of 3.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.35 and $6.39 respectively. As a result, AEG is trading at a discount of -33.68% off the target high and 29.92% off the low.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aegon N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aegon N.V. (AEG) shares have gone up 3.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.00% against 15.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return -99.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.40% per annum.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Aegon N.V. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.95%.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Aegon N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.93%, with the float percentage being 7.93%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 110.94 million shares (or 5.27% of all shares), a total value of $524.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.3 million shares, is of Private Management Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aegon N.V. (AEG) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 77.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $365.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.62 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $45.5 million.