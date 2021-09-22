Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 10.24 million shares of the Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were traded, and its beta was 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.77, and it changed around -$3.34 or -4.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.23B. WYNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $143.88, offering almost -82.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.05% since then. We note from Wynn Resorts Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended WYNN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.13 for the current quarter.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Instantly WYNN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 86.48 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.19% year-to-date, but still down -14.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is -10.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WYNN is forecast to be at a low of $83.00 and a high of $140.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Wynn Resorts Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.06 percent over the past six months and at a 71.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 91.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Wynn Resorts Limited to make $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $430.61 million and $686 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 138.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.60%.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.83% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares, and 69.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.70%. Wynn Resorts Limited stock is held by 771 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 10.83 million shares worth $1.32 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.83% or 9.06 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 6.44 million shares worth $787.95 million, making up 5.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $595.19 million, which represents about 4.10% of the total shares outstanding.