In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around $0.11 or 5.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.44M. GROM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.50, offering almost -894.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.98% since then. We note from Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 832.89K.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Instantly GROM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.7200 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.11% year-to-date, but still down -31.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is -39.74% down in the 30-day period.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.20%.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.78% of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares, and 0.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.66%. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 39425.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.30% or 17874.0 shares worth $62559.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.