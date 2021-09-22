ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 6.74 million shares of the ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.66, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.44B. VIAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.97, offering almost -163.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.19% since then. We note from ViacomCBS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.18 million.

ViacomCBS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended VIAC as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) trade information

Instantly VIAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.74 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.76% year-to-date, but still down -0.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is -2.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIAC is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -132.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) estimates and forecasts

ViacomCBS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.63 percent over the past six months and at a -6.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. to make $7.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.30%. ViacomCBS Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.30% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.99% per year for the next five years.

VIAC Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.70% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares, and 85.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.82%. ViacomCBS Inc. stock is held by 1,252 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.98% of the shares, which is about 60.45 million shares worth $2.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.77% or 41.03 million shares worth $1.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 15.49 million shares worth $698.62 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 12.17 million shares worth around $549.04 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.