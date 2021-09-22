UiPath Inc.’s (PATH): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 14.43 million shares of the UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.36, and it changed around $1.47 or 2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.21B. PATH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.00, offering almost -68.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.35% since then. We note from UiPath Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

UiPath Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PATH as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UiPath Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.02 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.67% year-to-date, but still down -4.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is -12.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PATH is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $208.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect UiPath Inc. to make $279.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 08.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.06% of UiPath Inc. shares, and 26.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.33%. UiPath Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2021, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 3.65 million shares worth $291.07 million.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, with 0.24% or 1.04 million shares worth $83.25 million as of May 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.