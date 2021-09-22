Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.20, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.56B. TROX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.48, offering almost -9.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.2% since then. We note from Tronox Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Tronox Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TROX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tronox Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

Instantly TROX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.09 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.69% year-to-date, but still down -3.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is 25.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TROX is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Tronox Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.98 percent over the past six months and at a 317.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 184.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $905.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc to make $861.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $675 million and $783 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.00%. Tronox Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by 920.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 62.40% per year for the next five years.

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.22 per year.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.68% of Tronox Holdings plc shares, and 70.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.47%. Tronox Holdings plc stock is held by 290 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.75% of the shares, which is about 13.41 million shares worth $245.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.74% or 10.33 million shares worth $189.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $55.63 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $47.84 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.