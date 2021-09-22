Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DNA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 8.71 million shares of the Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.70, and it changed around $0.59 or 5.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.37B. DNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.25, offering almost -21.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.93% since then. We note from Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.25 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.61% year-to-date, but still up 18.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNA) is 17.59% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNA is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

DNA Dividends

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders