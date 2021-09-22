RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been traded, and its beta is 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.55, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.42B. RLJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.51, offering almost -20.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.74% since then. We note from RLJ Lodging Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 971.94K.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RLJ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. RLJ Lodging Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) trade information

Instantly RLJ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.73 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.84% year-to-date, but still up 0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is 4.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLJ is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) estimates and forecasts

RLJ Lodging Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.07 percent over the past six months and at a 109.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to make $240.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 163.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.50%. RLJ Lodging Trust earnings are expected to increase by -541.50% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -9.10% per year for the next five years.

RLJ Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.85 per year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares, and 96.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.92%. RLJ Lodging Trust stock is held by 301 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.32% of the shares, which is about 23.62 million shares worth $365.6 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.74% or 22.66 million shares worth $350.74 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 7.46 million shares worth $120.33 million, making up 4.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.7 million shares worth around $72.77 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.