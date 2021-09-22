REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.39, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.69B. REE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.66, offering almost -209.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.97% since then. We note from REE Automotive Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 970.89K.

REE Automotive Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Instantly REE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.87 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.92% year-to-date, but still down -2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is -44.03% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REE is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -271.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd. to make $170k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 17.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of REE Automotive Ltd. shares, and 6.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.50%. REE Automotive Ltd. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jul 30, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 15296.0 shares worth $0.12 million.