RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $201.37, and it changed around $12.07 or 6.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.76B. ROLL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $250.52, offering almost -24.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $113.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.69% since then. We note from RBC Bearings Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.40K.

RBC Bearings Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ROLL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RBC Bearings Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) trade information

Instantly ROLL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 219.04 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.73% year-to-date, but still down -12.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) is -16.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $260.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROLL is forecast to be at a low of $225.00 and a high of $295.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) estimates and forecasts

RBC Bearings Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.13 percent over the past six months and at a 16.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $160.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated to make $170.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.70%. RBC Bearings Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -29.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

ROLL Dividends

RBC Bearings Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 28 and November 01.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of RBC Bearings Incorporated shares, and 101.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.28%. RBC Bearings Incorporated stock is held by 338 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 2.3 million shares worth $458.03 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 8.64% or 2.2 million shares worth $438.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $236.21 million, making up 4.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $187.82 million, which represents about 3.71% of the total shares outstanding.