Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Stock Forecast 2021: $110.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 5.8 million shares of the Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $83.11, and it changed around -$0.34 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.27B. RTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.98, offering almost -8.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.53% since then. We note from Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RTX as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Raytheon Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) trade information

Instantly RTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 85.13 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is -1.12% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RTX is forecast to be at a low of $89.50 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Raytheon Technologies Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.55 percent over the past six months and at a 47.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Corporation to make $17.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.05 billion and $16.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.20%. Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -156.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 24.30% per year for the next five years.

RTX Dividends

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, and 80.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.46%. Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock is held by 2,494 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.46% of the shares, which is about 142.63 million shares worth $12.17 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.51% or 128.39 million shares worth $10.95 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 42.79 million shares worth $3.65 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 31.47 million shares worth around $2.68 billion, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.