Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (POAI): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 10.17 million shares of the Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around $0.14 or 14.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.49M. POAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.30, offering almost -107.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.24% since then. We note from Predictive Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Predictive Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended POAI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Instantly POAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.44% year-to-date, but still down -2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is -4.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POAI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -350.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -350.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

Predictive Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.07 percent over the past six months and at a 82.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 197.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Predictive Oncology Inc. to make $1.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 478.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.80%.

POAI Dividends

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 15.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.72% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares, and 7.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.82%. Predictive Oncology Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 2.05 million shares worth $2.48 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.19% or 0.59 million shares worth $0.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.