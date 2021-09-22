PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -40.42% Decline

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $270.61, and it changed around $1.12 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $324.26B. PYPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $310.16, offering almost -14.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $174.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.4% since then. We note from PayPal Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.02 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PYPL as a Hold, whereas 35 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Instantly PYPL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 283.69 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.07% year-to-date, but still down -4.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is -1.27% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $331.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PYPL is forecast to be at a low of $275.00 and a high of $380.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

PayPal Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.55 percent over the past six months and at a 21.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 36 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 36 analysts expect PayPal Holdings Inc. to make $7.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.43 billion and $6.12 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.80%. PayPal Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 71.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 24.15% per year for the next five years.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, and 82.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.49%. PayPal Holdings Inc. stock is held by 3,447 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.94% of the shares, which is about 93.3 million shares worth $27.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.99% or 82.17 million shares worth $23.95 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 33.18 million shares worth $9.67 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 24.4 million shares worth around $7.11 billion, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.