NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.57 million shares of the NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.42, and it changed around -$0.48 or -3.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.00B. NOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.02, offering almost -45.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.0% since then. We note from NOV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 million.

NOV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended NOV as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NOV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.38 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.54% year-to-date, but still down -8.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 1.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOV is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

NOV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.88 percent over the past six months and at a -38.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -450.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect NOV Inc. to make $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.00%. NOV Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.90% per year for the next five years.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of NOV Inc. shares, and 95.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.59%. NOV Inc. stock is held by 565 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.10% of the shares, which is about 43.37 million shares worth $664.35 million.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, with 10.52% or 41.09 million shares worth $629.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 24.1 million shares worth $360.26 million, making up 6.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.05 million shares worth around $169.25 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.