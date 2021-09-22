Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 8.85 million shares of the Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $98.30, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180.62B. MS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.81, offering almost -7.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.35% since then. We note from Morgan Stanley’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.65 million.

Morgan Stanley stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MS as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Morgan Stanley is expected to report earnings per share of $1.6 for the current quarter.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Instantly MS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 104.17 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.44% year-to-date, but still down -3.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is -2.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MS is forecast to be at a low of $79.00 and a high of $116.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Morgan Stanley share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.24 percent over the past six months and at a 13.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Morgan Stanley to make $13.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.30%. Morgan Stanley earnings are expected to increase by 24.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.07% per year for the next five years.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 13 and October 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.28 per year.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.63% of Morgan Stanley shares, and 66.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.98%. Morgan Stanley stock is held by 1,982 institutions, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 20.27% of the shares, which is about 377.09 million shares worth $29.28 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.11% or 132.34 million shares worth $10.28 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 42.33 million shares worth $3.29 billion, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 30.73 million shares worth around $2.39 billion, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.