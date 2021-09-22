Let’s Discuss The Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.25, and it changed around -$0.51 or -4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $200.03M. LATN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.01, offering almost -7.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.8% since then. We note from Union Acquisition Corp. II’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 78.11K.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) trade information

Instantly LATN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.01 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.46% year-to-date, but still up 5.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) is 6.32% up in the 30-day period.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) estimates and forecasts

LATN Dividends

Union Acquisition Corp. II’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 22 and September 26.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.66% of Union Acquisition Corp. II shares, and 82.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.46%. Union Acquisition Corp. II stock is held by 43 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.55% of the shares, which is about 1.77 million shares worth $17.88 million.

Berkley W R Corp, with 8.12% or 1.51 million shares worth $15.2 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 10363.0 shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9095.0 shares worth around $91859.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.