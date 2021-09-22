Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (NASDAQ: KDP) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 9.54 million shares of the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.99, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.98B. KDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.11, offering almost -9.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.54% since then. We note from Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended KDP as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Instantly KDP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.58 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.22% year-to-date, but still down -2.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is -2.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KDP is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.79 percent over the past six months and at a 15.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to make $3.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.02 billion and $3.12 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.52% per year for the next five years.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 2.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.61 per year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.25% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, and 47.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.87%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock is held by 724 institutions, with BDT Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.13% of the shares, which is about 114.42 million shares worth $4.03 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 4.16% or 58.52 million shares worth $2.06 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 28.37 million shares worth $999.7 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 27.21 million shares worth around $959.03 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.