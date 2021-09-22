Is KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 4.88 million shares of the KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.90, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88B. KAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.85, offering almost -31.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.78% since then. We note from KAR Auction Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

KAR Auction Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended KAR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KAR Auction Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) trade information

Instantly KAR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.62 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.56% year-to-date, but still down -1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is -5.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KAR is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) estimates and forecasts

KAR Auction Services Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.31 percent over the past six months and at a 88.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -51.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $612.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc. to make $587.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $646.43 million and $529.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%. KAR Auction Services Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -123.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.00% per year for the next five years.

KAR Dividends

KAR Auction Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares, and 106.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.20%. KAR Auction Services Inc. stock is held by 363 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.45% of the shares, which is about 15.54 million shares worth $233.03 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 10.21% or 12.74 million shares worth $191.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 10.8 million shares worth $199.28 million, making up 8.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $61.5 million, which represents about 3.29% of the total shares outstanding.