Is BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) Worth Your Money In 2021?

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.99, and it changed around $0.45 or 0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.86B. BHP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.07, offering almost -49.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.71% since then. We note from BHP Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

BHP Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BHP as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. BHP Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Instantly BHP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.84 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.53% year-to-date, but still down -8.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is -14.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHP is forecast to be at a low of $55.22 and a high of $87.44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BHP Group (BHP) estimates and forecasts

BHP Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.24 percent over the past six months and at a 33.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 92.20%. BHP Group earnings are expected to increase by 42.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.00% per year for the next five years.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.12. It is important to note, however, that the 5.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.15 per year.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BHP Group shares, and 6.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.22%. BHP Group stock is held by 568 institutions, with Harding Loevner LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.05% of the shares, which is about 15.52 million shares worth $1.08 billion.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.67% or 9.9 million shares worth $686.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 8.31 million shares worth $604.62 million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $108.92 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.