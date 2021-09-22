Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.49, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.34B. INOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.99, offering almost -1.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.63% since then. We note from Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 969.64K.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended INOV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inovalon Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) trade information

Instantly INOV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.93 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 123.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) is 0.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INOV is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) estimates and forecasts

Inovalon Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.45 percent over the past six months and at a 20.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $194.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Inovalon Holdings Inc. to make $210.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $179.71 million and $189.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.00%. Inovalon Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 188.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

INOV Dividends

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.21% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares, and 70.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.48%. Inovalon Holdings Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 7.57 million shares worth $217.98 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.75% or 6.81 million shares worth $195.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.03 million shares worth $58.37 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $51.19 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.