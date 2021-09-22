Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.84 million shares of the Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.26, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85B. HIMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.88, offering almost -74.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.03% since then. We note from Himax Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.

Himax Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HIMX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Instantly HIMX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.52 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.84% year-to-date, but still down -10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is -14.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMX is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $23.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -85.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,042.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 345.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $424.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Himax Technologies Inc. to make $450 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.10%.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.27. It is important to note, however, that the 2.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.39% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares, and 20.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.53%. Himax Technologies Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.70% of the shares, which is about 8.19 million shares worth $111.79 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.00% or 3.48 million shares worth $47.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Upright Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $15.69 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $13.22 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.