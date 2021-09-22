Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.01, and it changed around $2.1 or 5.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.74B. PLAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.73, offering almost -36.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.72% since then. We note from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Instantly PLAY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.05 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.62% year-to-date, but still up 3.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is 12.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.95 day(s).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.96 percent over the past six months and at a 147.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 104.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 151.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 197.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. to make $360.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 208.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.20%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -261.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.58% per year for the next five years.

PLAY Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 08 and December 13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.85% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, and 95.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.47%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.35% of the shares, which is about 7.39 million shares worth $300.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.42% or 5.02 million shares worth $203.66 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.22 million shares worth $130.89 million, making up 6.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $58.67 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.