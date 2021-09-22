Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among QUALCOMM Incorporated Stocks (NASDAQ: QCOM)

In the last trading session, 6.07 million shares of the QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $131.75, and it changed around -$1.01 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $153.95B. QCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $167.94, offering almost -27.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.8% since then. We note from QUALCOMM Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.02 million.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended QCOM as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Instantly QCOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 141.00 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.52% year-to-date, but still down -6.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is -7.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $184.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QCOM is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $303.71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.58 percent over the past six months and at a 96.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated to make $9.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.10%. QUALCOMM Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 25.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.19% per year for the next five years.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.06 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.06% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.21 per year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, and 74.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.28%. QUALCOMM Incorporated stock is held by 2,746 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.12% of the shares, which is about 102.84 million shares worth $14.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.11% or 80.25 million shares worth $11.47 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 31.86 million shares worth $4.55 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 23.43 million shares worth around $3.35 billion, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.