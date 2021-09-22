Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS)

In today’s recent session, 0.38 million shares of the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.59, and it changed around $0.21 or 3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. HEPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.23, offering almost -131.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.64% since then. We note from D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Instantly HEPS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.10 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.49% year-to-date, but still down -6.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) is -45.93% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $244.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to make $347.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares, and 2.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.72%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock is held by 21 institutions, with Fidelity Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jul 30, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $2.61 million.

Nationwide International Small Cap Fd, with 0.02% or 55529.0 shares worth $0.73 million as of Jul 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.