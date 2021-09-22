Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 6.42 million shares of the Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.92, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.24B. FYBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.34, offering almost -11.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.33% since then. We note from Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FYBR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $8.39 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) trade information

Instantly FYBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.13 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.02% year-to-date, but still down -8.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is 4.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FYBR is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent Inc. to make $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%.

FYBR Dividends

Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, and 55.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.83%. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with SEI Institutional Investment Tr-High Yield Bond Fd being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2021, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $3.02 million.

SEI Institutional Managed Tr-High Yield Bond Fund, with 0.03% or 72080.0 shares worth $1.8 million as of May 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.