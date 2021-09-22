FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) Shares Might Go Down -74.75% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.51 million shares of the FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.04, and it changed around -$1.2 or -10.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. FGEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.21, offering almost -469.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.08, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -10.36% since then. We note from FibroGen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

FibroGen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended FGEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FibroGen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.85 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.70% year-to-date, but still down -2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is -7.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FGEN is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -198.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

FibroGen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.97 percent over the past six months and at a -30.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -134.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $132.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect FibroGen Inc. to make $73.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $44.03 million and $65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 201.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.20%.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.90% of FibroGen Inc. shares, and 74.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.17%. FibroGen Inc. stock is held by 263 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 13.54% of the shares, which is about 12.54 million shares worth $334.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.52% or 7.89 million shares worth $210.21 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 4.36 million shares worth $56.74 million, making up 4.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 4.26 million shares worth around $113.38 million, which represents about 4.60% of the total shares outstanding.