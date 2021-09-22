Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.60, and it changed around $0.37 or 7.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.58M. GAME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.40, offering almost -139.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.18% since then. We note from Engine Media Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.82K.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information

Instantly GAME has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.99 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.86% year-to-date, but still up 1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) is -6.51% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GAME is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.20%.

GAME Dividends

Engine Media Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.67% of Engine Media Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.45%. Engine Media Holdings Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with P.A.W. Capital Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.40% of the shares, which is about 60000.0 shares worth $0.65 million.

The former held 4200.0 shares worth $45318.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.