Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have been traded, and its beta is 3.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.94, and it changed around $0.16 or 4.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.86B. CPG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.86, offering almost -23.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.35% since then. We note from Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CPG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.23 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.54% year-to-date, but still down -4.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 25.58% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPG is forecast to be at a low of $3.38 and a high of $8.71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -121.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -108.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $658.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. to make $657.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $621.41 million and $549.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.20%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.78% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, and 39.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.54%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.97% of the shares, which is about 52.23 million shares worth $236.6 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with 4.86% or 28.27 million shares worth $128.07 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Franklin Templeton VIP-Small Cap Value VIP Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 25.41 million shares worth $99.84 million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Templeton VIP-Small Cap Value VIP Fund held roughly 10.31 million shares worth around $46.72 million, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.