Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 6.98 million shares of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) were traded, and its beta was 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.61, and it changed around $0.09 or 3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.87B. CIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.74, offering almost -4.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.23% since then. We note from Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CIG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.64 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.01% year-to-date, but still up 1.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is 14.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIG is forecast to be at a low of $2.78 and a high of $2.78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -82.10%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.50%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings are expected to increase by -3.60% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0.00% per year for the next five years.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 8.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.12 per year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, and 18.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.27%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock is held by 194 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.78% of the shares, which is about 53.83 million shares worth $128.12 million.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd, with 1.09% or 12.26 million shares worth $29.18 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 19.6 million shares worth $46.65 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $6.95 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.