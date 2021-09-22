Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Stock Forecast 2021: $14.11 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.05, and it changed around $0.21 or 3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.73B. SBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.38, offering almost -33.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.3% since then. We note from Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SBS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Instantly SBS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.05 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.66% year-to-date, but still up 2.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) is 0.88% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBS is forecast to be at a low of $9.45 and a high of $14.11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.70%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo earnings are expected to increase by -71.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.71% per year for the next five years.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, and 15.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.65%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock is held by 212 institutions, with Impax Asset Management Group Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.34% of the shares, which is about 29.66 million shares worth $219.49 million.

Amundi, with 0.93% or 6.37 million shares worth $47.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 2.72 million shares worth $18.49 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $12.65 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.