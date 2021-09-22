Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: CXP): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.05, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.19B. CXP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.49, offering almost -2.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.93% since then. We note from Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CXP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Columbia Property Trust Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) trade information

Instantly CXP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.09 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) is 13.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.71, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CXP is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $19.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) estimates and forecasts

Columbia Property Trust Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.00 percent over the past six months and at a -16.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Columbia Property Trust Inc. to make $63.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.37 million and $70.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.60%.

CXP Dividends

Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 4.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.67 per year.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares, and 81.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.78%. Columbia Property Trust Inc. stock is held by 316 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.48% of the shares, which is about 16.64 million shares worth $289.41 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.74% or 11.2 million shares worth $194.7 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 5.17 million shares worth $93.2 million, making up 4.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $56.66 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.