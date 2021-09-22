Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 15.16 million shares of the Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.91, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.72B. CLDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.35, offering almost -21.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.29% since then. We note from Cloudera Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

Cloudera Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CLDR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cloudera Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) trade information

Instantly CLDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.95 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLDR is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) estimates and forecasts

Cloudera Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.62 percent over the past six months and at a -6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $235.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cloudera Inc. to make $243.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.40%.

CLDR Dividends

Cloudera Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 01 and December 06.

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Cloudera Inc. shares, and 81.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.81%. Cloudera Inc. stock is held by 368 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 17.91% of the shares, which is about 52.33 million shares worth $829.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.90% or 20.17 million shares worth $319.96 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 8.32 million shares worth $105.59 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held roughly 8.22 million shares worth around $104.31 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.