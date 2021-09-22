Can The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 7.0 million shares of the The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $208.51, and it changed around -$0.99 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.22B. BA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $278.57, offering almost -33.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $141.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.1% since then. We note from The Boeing Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.62 million.

The Boeing Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended BA as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Boeing Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 216.31 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.59% year-to-date, but still down -1.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is -1.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $272.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BA is forecast to be at a low of $191.00 and a high of $314.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

The Boeing Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.57 percent over the past six months and at a 99.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 103.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 113.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect The Boeing Company to make $23.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.14 billion and $15.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.90%. The Boeing Company earnings are expected to increase by 96.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.33% per year for the next five years.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of The Boeing Company shares, and 54.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.15%. The Boeing Company stock is held by 2,480 institutions, with Newport Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.51% of the shares, which is about 44.05 million shares worth $10.55 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.27% or 42.61 million shares worth $10.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16.43 million shares worth $4.19 billion, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.23 million shares worth around $2.86 billion, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.