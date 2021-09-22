BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.43, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.66B. BRFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -37.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.67% since then. We note from BRF S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

BRF S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BRFS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BRF S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.54 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.29% year-to-date, but still down -3.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRFS is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $7.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

BRF S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.23 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BRF S.A. to make $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.01 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.20%. BRF S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 14.40% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -4.00% per year for the next five years.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BRF S.A. shares, and 8.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.97%. BRF S.A. stock is held by 158 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.28% of the shares, which is about 26.61 million shares worth $145.56 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 1.15% or 9.32 million shares worth $50.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 10.96 million shares worth $59.94 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $33.77 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.