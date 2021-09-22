BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 3.53 million shares of the BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.53, and it changed around $0.48 or 15.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.67M. BCDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.60, offering almost -143.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.89% since then. We note from BioCardia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 59.69K.

BioCardia Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BCDA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioCardia Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Instantly BCDA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.96 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.85% year-to-date, but still up 7.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) is 5.17% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCDA is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -324.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -98.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

BioCardia Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.38 percent over the past six months and at a 41.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BioCardia Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34k and $46k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -56.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.90%.

BCDA Dividends

BioCardia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.15% of BioCardia Inc. shares, and 24.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.80%. BioCardia Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Roumell Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 25.94% of the shares, which is about 1.26 million shares worth $4.99 million.

Captrust Financial Advisors, with 13.60% or 0.66 million shares worth $2.62 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $5.14 million, making up 25.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $1.15 million, which represents about 5.98% of the total shares outstanding.