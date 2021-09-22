Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.13 or 7.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.64M. BAOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.20, offering almost -417.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.61% since then. We note from Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 906.10K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3200 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.77% year-to-date, but still down -1.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is -6.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36090.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.45% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 0.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.17%. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 2191.0 shares worth $12751.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 1740.0 shares worth $10126.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 9967.0 shares worth $58007.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.