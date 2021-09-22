ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Shares Could Drop Up To -61.46%

In the last trading session, 4.82 million shares of the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.38, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.91B. ASX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.62, offering almost -14.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.1% since then. We note from ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ASX as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.09 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.49% year-to-date, but still down -7.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is -1.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASX is forecast to be at a low of $8.59 and a high of $13.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.54 percent over the past six months and at a 65.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. to make $5.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.2 billion and $5.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.40%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 62.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.20% per year for the next five years.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 3.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.34 per year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, and 5.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.51%. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock is held by 230 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.20% of the shares, which is about 26.4 million shares worth $212.52 million.

Lazard Asset Management LLC, with 0.65% or 14.33 million shares worth $115.32 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Semiconductor ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 4.85 million shares worth $43.04 million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $12.39 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.