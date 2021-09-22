A Business Review Of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.24 million shares of the Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.88, and it changed around $0.23 or 2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.74B. EURN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.98, offering almost -12.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.92% since then. We note from Euronav NV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Instantly EURN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.89 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.12% year-to-date, but still up 2.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is 8.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EURN is forecast to be at a low of $8.40 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Euronav NV share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.92 percent over the past six months and at a -164.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -281.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -57.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Euronav NV to make $188.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $225.12 million and $138.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -56.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.80%.

Euronav NV earnings are expected to increase by -160.00% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.00% per year for the next five years.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 8.09 per year.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Euronav NV shares, and 36.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.18%. Euronav NV stock is held by 215 institutions, with M&G Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.92% of the shares, which is about 10.83 million shares worth $99.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.83% or 6.23 million shares worth $56.98 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.45 million shares worth $29.36 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $21.96 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.