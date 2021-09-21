Why Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.53, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.99B. DM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.94, offering almost -364.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.44% since then. We note from Desktop Metal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.76 million.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Instantly DM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.95 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.58% year-to-date, but still down -4.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is 4.09% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DM is forecast to be at a low of $6.17 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -165.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Desktop Metal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.72 percent over the past six months and at a 68.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 513.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Desktop Metal Inc. to make $42.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 155.10%.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.38% of Desktop Metal Inc. shares, and 51.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.38%. Desktop Metal Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.59% of the shares, which is about 19.41 million shares worth $223.22 million.

KPCB XVI Associates, LLC, with 6.84% or 17.5 million shares worth $201.21 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $46.0 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.96 million shares worth around $45.58 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.