Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Stock Forecast 2021: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.89, and it changed around -$2.11 or -4.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.63B. WMG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.64, offering almost -6.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.29% since then. We note from Warner Music Group Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 657.27K.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Instantly WMG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.64 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.45% year-to-date, but still up 9.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is 23.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.47 day(s).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Warner Music Group Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.02 percent over the past six months and at a 34.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. to make $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.20%. Warner Music Group Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -285.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 49.55% per year for the next five years.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 22 and November 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.19% of Warner Music Group Corp. shares, and 75.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.11%. Warner Music Group Corp. stock is held by 195 institutions, with Sands Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.60% of the shares, which is about 13.56 million shares worth $488.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.85% or 8.01 million shares worth $288.82 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $107.19 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $86.32 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.