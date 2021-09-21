Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.20, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $707.35M. VUZI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.43, offering almost -189.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.64% since then. We note from Vuzix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Vuzix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VUZI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vuzix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Instantly VUZI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.11 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.48% year-to-date, but still down -6.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is -3.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VUZI is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -167.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -123.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vuzix Corporation to make $5.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.78 million and $4.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. Vuzix Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 43.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.98% of Vuzix Corporation shares, and 39.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.84%. Vuzix Corporation stock is held by 179 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.80% of the shares, which is about 4.32 million shares worth $79.31 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.17% or 3.92 million shares worth $71.98 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 4.04 million shares worth $59.76 million, making up 6.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $30.93 million, which represents about 3.29% of the total shares outstanding.