Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.94, and it changed around -$2.09 or -17.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $323.13M. VRCA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.42, offering almost -85.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.07% since then. We note from Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 87.44K.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VRCA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

Instantly VRCA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.45 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.52% year-to-date, but still up 1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) is 25.97% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRCA is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.74 percent over the past six months and at a 14.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.80% in the next quarter.

5 analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $2.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

VRCA Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.89% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 36.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.84%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 13.12% of the shares, which is about 3.61 million shares worth $40.8 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 5.38% or 1.48 million shares worth $16.72 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Buffalo Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $6.77 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $4.81 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.