Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 34.97 million shares of the Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.81, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $496.84M. VSTM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.93, offering almost -75.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.43% since then. We note from Verastem Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Verastem Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VSTM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verastem Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Instantly VSTM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.58 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.92% year-to-date, but still up 8.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is 10.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSTM is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -184.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Verastem Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.64 percent over the past six months and at a 13.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -98.30%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.80%. Verastem Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.74% per year for the next five years.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.33% of Verastem Inc. shares, and 65.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.97%. Verastem Inc. stock is held by 195 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.89% of the shares, which is about 21.49 million shares worth $87.47 million.

Consonance Capital Management LP, with 7.52% or 13.6 million shares worth $55.35 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.2 million shares worth $12.84 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 4.15 million shares worth around $16.88 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.