Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.93, and it changed around $2.61 or 4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.83B. VLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.95, offering almost -28.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.25% since then. We note from Valero Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 million.

Valero Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VLO as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Valero Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Instantly VLO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 66.66 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.93% year-to-date, but still down -2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is 5.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLO is forecast to be at a low of $66.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Valero Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.65 percent over the past six months and at a 105.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 165.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 135.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Valero Energy Corporation to make $25.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.50%. Valero Energy Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -160.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.00% per year for the next five years.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 20 and October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.92. It is important to note, however, that the 6.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.53 per year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Valero Energy Corporation shares, and 79.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.98%. Valero Energy Corporation stock is held by 1,380 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.28% of the shares, which is about 46.11 million shares worth $3.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.21% or 37.67 million shares worth $2.94 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 11.55 million shares worth $901.49 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 11.33 million shares worth around $884.99 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.