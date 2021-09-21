Unum Group (NYSE: UNM): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.86, and it changed around $0.44 or 1.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.09B. UNM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.98, offering almost -34.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.82% since then. We note from Unum Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Unum Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended UNM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unum Group is expected to report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) trade information

Instantly UNM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.37 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.09% year-to-date, but still down -10.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is -7.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

Unum Group (UNM) estimates and forecasts

Unum Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.92 percent over the past six months and at a -1.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 0.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.93 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Unum Group to make $2.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.99 billion and $2.97 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.20%. Unum Group earnings are expected to increase by -25.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.10% per year for the next five years.

UNM Dividends

Unum Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 5.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.35 per year.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of Unum Group shares, and 85.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.51%. Unum Group stock is held by 667 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.41% of the shares, which is about 25.36 million shares worth $705.73 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.58% or 17.54 million shares worth $488.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 14.08 million shares worth $397.95 million, making up 6.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.19 million shares worth around $144.34 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.